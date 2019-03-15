Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Project One by ArtPrize just announced the five artists who will be producing large public artworks.

This is the first in a series of multi-sited exhibitions of public art that will take place in the years between biennial ArtPrize competitions.

The artists are Amanda Browder, Heather Hart, and Olalekan Jeyifous-- all from Brooklyn, New York-- Rafael Lozano-Hemmer from Montreal, Canada, and finally Paul Amenta and Ted Lott from Grand Rapids.

Project One will take place from September 7 through October 27. Learn more at project.artprize.org.

2. You can win prizes while promoting cancer awareness thanks to a 5K this weekend.

Now in its 36th year, organizers with Spectrum Health say the Irish Jig is mostly flat with a few gentle hills.

Participants check-in prior to the event Saturday morning at the East Grand Rapids High School Gym.

The run kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with walkers following 15 minutes later. Top age group winners and qualifying teams receive prizes, while top overall finishers receive cash awards.

For registration information, visit spectrumhealth.org/irishjig.

3. There's no need to follow the yellow brick road to meet some of the characters this weekend. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is coming to life in Holland with a meet and greet at the Holland Civic Center.

It goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kids activities include photos with the characters, Oz coloring pages, face painting, and giveaways.

The event is free.

4. A popular exhibit is coming back to West Michigan. "Bodies Revealed" is returning to the Grand Rapids Public Museum this fall.

The exhibition features real, whole, and partial body specimens that have been preserved through an innovative process. It also allows people to learn about their own bodies and teach how to take better care of one's own health and make positive lifestyle choices.

It will open on November 16.

5. There's a purrfect new trend for animal and exercise lovers. In Brooklyn, New York, people can work out with a cat.

The Cat Cafe has a Stretch and Snuggle class once a month. It's a 60-minute flexibility class designed to strengthen and stretch muscles while the cats wander around.

But no one minds if they stop to snuggle. Plus visitors can take a cat home to keep because they're all up for adoption.