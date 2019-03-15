MSP cites internal error resulting in duplicate wireless emergency alerts

WEST MICHIGAN – Michigan State Police has released new information involving a series of wireless emergency alerts tied to an Amber Alert that has since been canceled.

The first notification was sent at 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday concerning the Amber Alert for a 5-year-old in danger in Paradise, Michigan. State police says a review now shows a duplicate alert was sent at 11:55 p.m. the same evening.

Below is the statement from Michigan State Police concerning this issue, including plans to prevent duplicate messaging in the future: