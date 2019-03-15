MSP cites internal error resulting in duplicate wireless emergency alerts

WEST MICHIGAN – Michigan State Police has released new information involving a series of wireless emergency alerts tied to an Amber Alert that has since been canceled.
The first notification was sent at 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday concerning the Amber Alert for a 5-year-old in danger in Paradise, Michigan. State police says a review now shows a duplicate alert was sent at 11:55 p.m. the same evening.
Below is the statement from Michigan State Police concerning this issue, including plans to prevent duplicate messaging in the future:
Michigan’s AMBER Alert system is an invaluable tool for law enforcement that allows for the public’s assistance in the recovery of abducted children. As such, the Michigan State Police (MSP) sets strict criteria for the use of the AMBER Alert system and urges residents to take every notification seriously. Incidents surrounding an AMBER Alert issued on March 13, 2019, reaffirm the public is very engaged and supportive of this life-saving program.
Based on inquiries received throughout the day yesterday, the MSP is now aware of an internal error that resulted in the issuance of two duplicate Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on March 13; one at 11:44 p.m. and a second alert at 11:55 p.m.
Per MSP policy, since Jan. 1, 2017, all AMBER Alerts receive a WEA, which is a 90-character maximum text-based notification that is sent to all emergency alert-enabled mobile devices in a defined geographic region by an authorized government alerting authority. The WEA is in addition to utilization of the state’s Emergency Alert System (EAS) that interrupts radio and television broadcasting to share the emergency notification.
While WEAs for weather and other public safety matters are authorized to be issued by the MSP; department procedure for AMBER Alerts require coordination with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for issuance of an AMBER Alert WEA. This coordination is beneficial should a WEA need to be issued outside the state of Michigan, in situations where law enforcement has reason to believe a suspect may leave the state.
In the most recent AMBER Alert, an error was made by a MSP employee that resulted in both the MSP and NCMEC issuing identical WEA messages. The MSP apologizes for this error and assures the public that further safeguards have been put into place to ensure this error does not happen in future cases.
The MSP is aware of reports of persons continuing to receive multiple WEAs on March 14, after the AMBER Alert was canceled. Since these continued alerts did not affect all mobile devices, this issue is believed to be specific to certain devices or wireless carriers, both of which are outside the control of the MSP .