Muskegon Co. woman gets jail time for neglect of horses

Posted 10:46 AM, March 15, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 45 days in jail for the neglect of nine horses in western Michigan.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports Krystal Smith, former supervisor of Cedar Creek Township in Muskegon County, also was placed Thursday on probation for two years for the misdemeanor animal neglect charge. During that time she isn’t permitted to own or care for horses or other farm animals.

Muskegon County District Court Judge Raymond Kostrzewa said that several of the horses were on “the brink of death” when they were rescued last August .

Smith told the judge she was suffering from depression and “was not in a good spot” at the time the horses were neglected. She pleaded guilty in December and resigned this month from her post as township supervisor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.