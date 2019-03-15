Ottawa County Road Commission says road damage was preventable

Posted 11:29 AM, March 15, 2019, by

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Officials say that snow pushed across the road into the ditch is to blame for the excess erosion that lead to the road washing out.

Crews will be working to repair damage on roads such as Buchanan between 104th and 92nd Avenues and predict the road should be passable later today. The Ottawa County Road Commission will have “Road Closed” signs out in several areas throughout the county, according to their Facebook page.

Pushing snow across the road into a ditch is illegal in Ottawa County and home and business owners are required to find alternate locations to pile snow.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.