Ottawa County Road Commission says road damage was preventable

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Officials say that snow pushed across the road into the ditch is to blame for the excess erosion that lead to the road washing out.

Crews will be working to repair damage on roads such as Buchanan between 104th and 92nd Avenues and predict the road should be passable later today. The Ottawa County Road Commission will have “Road Closed” signs out in several areas throughout the county, according to their Facebook page.

Pushing snow across the road into a ditch is illegal in Ottawa County and home and business owners are required to find alternate locations to pile snow.