Police seek suspects in Holland pharmacy break-in

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects who broke into a pharmacy in Holland.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday at Paul’s Pharmacy, located at 803 Lincoln Ave. in Holland.

Surveillance video shows two suspects who police say were trying to steal prescription medications. Police said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Police didn’t specify if the suspects actually took anything.

The suspects had already left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived. Police used a K-9 to track the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Haglund at 616-355-1150, email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com, or call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.