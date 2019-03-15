Proposed dog park in Battle Creek seeks crowdfunding

Battle Creek, Mich. — Several organizations are hoping to raise $30,000 by May 13, 2019 in order to turn a portion of Bailey Park into a leash-free dog park.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Battle Creek Community Foundation and the Friends of Calhoun County Dog Parks announced their crowdfunding campaign goal, telling FOX 17 that should it be met in time, the effort will win a matching grant from the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

“There is a growing demand for safe spaces for people and dogs to interact across many communities,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Katharine Czarnecki in a statement.“This project will create such a space for the Calhoun County region. We are pleased to provide resources for this effort through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

Battle Creek residents currently have to drive to other communities in order to take their dogs to a park where they can socialize with other dogs. The new park would take a vacant portion of Bailey Park organizers are calling “under-utilized” and create a space for both humans and dogs.

Friends of Calhoun Dog Parks president, Deb Fryar, tells FOX 17 that meeting the $30,000 goal is imperative.“Without the matching funds provided by the Public Spaces Community Places grant program,” Fryar says, “Battle Creek would not have the opportunity to see completion of a dog park in 2019,”

Proximity to amenities such as dog parks can greatly impact property values and the desirability of an area for potential home owners. The Public Spaces Community Places initiative enables residents to be instrumental in the development of their community through crowdfunding.

