Learn about The Comedy Project at LaughFest here.
The Comedy Project
-
Individual tickets for Laughfest go on sale Friday
-
LaughFest 2019 coming up
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 5
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 19
-
Brad Upton at LaughFest
-
-
Registration now open for classes at The Comedy Project
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 12
-
Rockin’ Homegrown Jam to showcase GR’s best comedians during LaughFest
-
LaughFest kicks off today! List of events for opening weekend
-
Preview of the 2019 Grand Rapids Roast Battle
-
-
Time to ‘Yellow Up’ on Thursday
-
Give the gift of laughter this holiday season with a 2019 Laughfest Badge
-
Laughfest: How your laughs fuel someone else’s future