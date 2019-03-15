Trump to rally in Grand Rapids on March 28

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – President Donald Trump is bringing one of his Make America Great Rally to Grand Rapids again.

The rally will be Thursday, March 28 at the Van Andel Arena. The Trump campaign says this is Trump’s 18th rally in Michigan and sixth in Grand Rapids since first starting his campaign to be president in June of 2015.

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. and seating will be general admission. The rally is planned for 7:00 p.m.

Previous Trump rallies in Grand Rapids have been held at the DeltaPlex.

 

