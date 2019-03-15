Ultimate Sport Show highlights the latest in outdoor gear

Posted 11:01 AM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, March 15, 2019

For those who love being outdoors and experiencing Pure Michigan, don't miss the Ultimate Sport Show at DeVos Place this weekend.

Nearly 300 exhibitors will cover outdoor activities like fishing, hunting, leisure activities and more, selling and demonstrating the latest in outdoor gear.

Other features at the expo include World Class Taxidermy, Antique Lures, Trout Pond, Hawg Trough, Woodcarvers, Fishing Simulator and Rock Wall.

There will also be nearly 100 fishing and hunting seminars, including Lake Ultimate in the 110,000-gallon indoor lake.

The Ultimate Sport Show is happening now through March 17.

For more information, visit ultimatesportshow.com.

