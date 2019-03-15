WMU students, faculty participate in global climate change walkouts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When Shannon Ervin organized a walkout at Western Michigan University, she wondered how many people would show up, she said.

It rained. Then snowed.

But by noon, dozens of students and faculty members gathered at the flagpole in the center of campus to bring awareness to climate change.

Students said the threat is real.

“It’s real enough that you have students walking out of class around the world and saying that there needs to be change,” Ervin said during an interview at the rally. “This generation is really stepping up because they are the ones that are going to have to live through what’s going to happen.”

Several speakers addressed the crowd, one of them being Molly Smuker, who also organized the event. She read a letter that was sent to students which stated the many reasons they were striking including a call to world leaders to pay attention to the crisis.

“We are striking because marginalized communities across our nations — especially communities of color, disabled communities and low-income communities — are already disproportionately affected by climate change,” Molly said into the microphone. “We are striking because if the social order is disrupted by our refusal to attend school then the system is forced to face climate crisis and enact change.”

