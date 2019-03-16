A mostly quiet weekend ahead   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly cloudy day on Saturday after some light morning snow flurries giving us a possible dusting or coating of snow. Sunshine can still be seen throughout the day there will just overall be more clouds than sun. Temperatures remain in the mid 30s feeling like the 20s as breezy winds will keep us feeling cooler.

Sunday, we will rebound towards 40 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds having a better chance to see more sun than clouds. Winds will drop back and we will then enter a relatively calm work week.

Temperatures are trending in the right direction as the Climate Prediction Center puts us above average for the next 8-14 days. We already temperatures in the 50s in our forecast and I think we will be seeing more for the second half of March.

A mostly quiet work week will arrive with above average temperatures and a minor chance of a rain snow mix on Wednesday.