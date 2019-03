× April the giraffe gives birth again

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CNN) — April the giraffe is a mama again.

April gave birth just after 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

This follows her delivery of a male in April 2017.

No word yet on the gender of this new arrival.

Here’s the live video feed from Animal Adventure.