Car fire spreads to Grandville family’s home; no injuries

GRANDVILLE, Mich. - A family in Grandville narrowly avoided disaster when a vehicle parked outside their home caught fire early Saturday morning thanks to a quick response from firefighters.

Officials with the Grandville Fire Department said the blaze started around 3 a.m. outside of a home on Mill Street near Grandville Middle School.

While firefighters were quick in responding to the incident, the fire did eventually spread from the vehicle to the family's home, causing some damage to the siding and destroying the house's gas meter. No one was injured, however.

Damage to the home was minimal, officials said, though the family was temporarily left without power.

Consumers Energy was on scene shortly after the incident working to restore power. The vehicle was a total loss.