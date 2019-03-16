Impaired driver hospitalized after crash into pole, field

Posted 6:08 AM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40AM, March 16, 2019

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized after a crash along M-40 in Cass County.

The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Kaitlyn Bailey, crashed into a field around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after side swiping a telephone pole along M-40 north of Shavehead Lake Rd. in Newberg Township.

Authorities believe she was impaired due to either alcohol or drugs.

Bailey was transported to Kalamazoo for injuries sustained in the crash, though no details have been shared about her condition.

The sheriff's department said the crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.