Kalamazoo Public Services issues Boil Water Advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As a precaution, the City of Kalamazoo has issued a Boil Water Advisory after a water-main break on Lowell Street.

Kalamazoo Public Services said in a late Saturday afternoon news release repair work resulted in a “temporary loss of pressure”. The advisory was for drinking water and all water intended for ingestion or “any consumptive purposes”.

The affected streets are:

Lowell Street – From Cambridge Drive (northern boundary) to East Cork Street (southern boundary), both sides of the street. Does NOT include the northwest corner of Lowell Street and East Cork Street.

Cambridge Drive – Only the southwest and southeast corners of Cambridge Drive and Lowell Street.

Sheridan Drive – Only the northwest, southwest, and southeast corners of Sheridan Drive and Lowell Street.

East Cork Street – Only the northeast corner of East Cork Street and Lowell Street.

Public Service says there were no confirmed tests revealing bacteria in the water main at the site of the infrastructure repair. “Initial sampling results will be available within 24 hours of its collection, and the final set within 48 hours. It is expected that the advisory will be lifted within 72 hours (March 19).”