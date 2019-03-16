Laughfest: The Rockin’ Homegrown Jam

Posted 9:44 AM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, March 16, 2019

The Rockin' Homegrown Jam is returning to LaughFest for the 8th year and is one part comedy, one part rock. The Jam features the band: "Legal Immigrants" starring Grand Rapids natives: Adam Degi, David Dyer, Matt Lauria, Josh Ortega and Allen Trieu.

The show`s intention is to show working comedians, who tour the country proudly displaying the Grand Rapids mannerisms and still call Beer City, home. The show will be half comedy, half rock show with returning house band and Artprize voters choice for "Best Song."

Rockin` Homegrown Jam will perform Saturday, March 16 at 7:30PM at 20 Monroe Live.

