MDEQ to test Cascade Township water wells for PFAS

Posted 10:47 AM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:49AM, March 16, 2019

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Samples are expected to be taken from about 49 residential drinking water wells in western Michigan to test for chemical contaminants.

Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality says the wells are along Trout Creek in Cascade Township and that the testing is part of its ongoing investigation of potential PFAS contamination sources near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Property owners are expected to be contacted by mail this month.

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances which have been used in firefighting foam and other products. They can get into drinking water when products containing the chemicals are spilled onto the ground or in lakes or rivers.

The airport released a report last year that showed elevated levels of PFAS soil and groundwater at the facility near Grand Rapids.

PREVIOUS STORY:

https://fox17online.com/2018/06/15/chemical-contaminants-in-ford-airport-soil-groundwater/

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.