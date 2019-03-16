× Minor injuries during multiple icy slide-offs on I-94

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Minor injuries were reported during multiple ice-related slide-offs on Interstate 94 early Saturday morning.

At 3:15 a.m. Saturday, three crews were dispatched to a a report of an unknown accident on Interstate 94 in Calhoun County. Upon arriving at the scene they discovered several vehicle slide-offs on both eastbound and westbound I-94 between mile markers 92 and 95.

There also was one minor injury.

Then at 4:34 a.m. Saturday crews were again dispatched to eastbound I-94 between mile markers 93 and 94 for a personal injury crash involving several vehicles with at least two injuries. Four crews were sent to the scene and they found four vehicles in that area involved in the accident, which involved a Michigan State Police cruiser and a semi-truck. (See FOX 17’s separate story on this crash.)

Eastbound I-94 was shut down at mile marker 93 because the four vehicles were blocking the south shoulder and lane, with accident debris in the north lane.

Fire personnel found two minor injuries, including the MSP trooper who was still investigating an accident from an earlier call. They were taken by LifeCare ambulance to Kalamazoo for treatment.