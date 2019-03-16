MSP cruiser hit, trooper injured in crash on I-94

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after he was injured while investigating a crash.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Battle Creek.

We’re told the trooper was investigating a crash on the highway, when icy road conditions caused a car to lose control and strike a cable barrier.

As the trooper called for help, his patrol car was hit from behind by another car, driven by a 30-year-old woman from Galesburg. She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The accident caused the trooper’s cruiser to spin and come to a rest in the travel lane, where it was hit by a semi-truck. The driver of the truck was not injured. The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be okay.

The incident remains under investigation.

