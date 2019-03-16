Police respond to car in Grand River off Market Avenue S.W.

Posted 9:35 PM, March 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, March 16, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police rescue crews have responded to a report of a vehicle plunging into the Grand River southwest of downtown Grand Rapids.

They were dispatched around 9:14 p.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of Market Avenue S.W., near the Grand Rapids Water Resource Recovery Facility (wastewater-treatment plant).

It has not been reported whether all occupants of the vehicle were able to get out without assistance.

Dispatch tells FOX 17 that the road is  closed between the I-196 exit and Godfrey Avenue SW.

We will be monitoring this story as it happens.

 

