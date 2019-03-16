Trierweiler’s free throws give Pewamo-Westphalia the division three state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- After an Iron Mountain bucket was waved off because of a traveling call, Pewamo-Westphalia senior Collin Trierweiler was fouled on what was rule an intentional foul with 0.7 second to play in the fourth quarter.

Down one, the Pirates senior point guard stepped to the line and calmly sank both free throws to give Pewamo-Westphalia the division three state championship 53-52 over Iron Mountain.

"I just pictured my backyard shooting free throws on my court on the cement" Trierwelier said. "To win the state championship, unbelievable and to see that second one go in i think my legs went completely numb and i don't know, i was just so tingly and it was awesome. it was a moment i'll never ever forget."

"I'm just so happy for him" P-W head coach Luke Pohl said. "He's such a nice boy, he's gone through a lot in his life, he really has and it's just a fitting end for him to put those two in."

Pewamo-Westphalia finishes the season 28-0 with the first boys basketball state championship in school history.