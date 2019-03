Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Erik Middendorf scored the game-winning goal for Colorado College 6:42 into the third period as the Tigers beat Western Michigan 2-1 in game one of their best of three NCHC tournament quarterfinal series.

Drew Worrad scored the Broncos only goal in the first period.

WMU faces a must-win situation in game two Sunday at home with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m..