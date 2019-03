Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONKLIN, Mich. -- If you are looking to celebrate all things Irish ahead of St. Patrick's day, there is a fun event planned Saturday.

The Conklin Bar, 19683 Main Street, is hosting The World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day parade starting at 10:55 a.m. It's expected to only go no longer than two minutes.

Our Sarah Grimmer gives us a preview.