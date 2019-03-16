Young man talked down from ledge on I-94 overpass

PORTAGE, Mich. — An 18-year-old Portage man was convinced to abandon a suicide attempt from the Oakland Drive overpass this afternoon.

Portage Fire and Police were called to the scene of a man standing on the edge of an overpass. When they arrived they found a yet-to-be identified man had climbed over the chain-link fence and was threatening to jump into traffic on the eastbound lanes of I-94.

Traffic was diverted from both the highway and Oakland Drive while Kalamazoo Metro Swat Team crisis negotiators convinced the man to step down. He has been transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached confidentially at 1-800-273-8255 or via online chat.

