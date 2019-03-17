Allegan program lets students earn college credits, degrees at no cost

Posted 10:33 AM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, March 17, 2019

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — High school students in West Michigan have the opportunity to earn diplomas and associate’s degrees or pre-apprenticeships with up to 62 college credits at no cost.

The state’s Talent and Economic Development Department says professors at Lake Michigan College travel to teach at the Early College Allegan County program in Allegan, southwest of Grand Rapids.

The three-year program allows students to extend high school by one year. Upon completion, they are able to transfer credits earned from Lake Michigan College to a 4-year university, continue in their apprenticeships or join the workforce.

Early College Allegan County Dean Evy Houser says the program is huge for “underserved populations and first generation college students.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.