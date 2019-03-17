× Car crashes into home in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking for the driver and passenger that were inside a car when it crashed into a home.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department say it happened along the 1600 block of Diamond Ave just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two suspects were seen leaving the vehicle shortly after the crash, though officers were unable to find them.

It is unclear whether or not anyone was injured in the crash or how badly the home was damaged.

We’ll continue to bring you updates as we learn more.