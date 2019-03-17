× Cass County highway crash injures pair, sends one to hospital

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured and one received a trip to the hospital after a Saturday night crash.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 9:43 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Gumwood Road in Milton Township.

The investigation showed that Amaya Huffer, 18, of Buchanan failed to yield the right of way for an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 12 driven by Adam Rangel Jr., 56, also of Buchanan. When Huffer entered the intersection from Gumwood Road, Rangel’s vehicle collided with the driver’s side of Huffer’s vehicle, then crossed U.S. 12 and came to a stop in a wooded area on the north side of U.S. 12.

Rangel was evaluated by Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Services emergency medical personnel and was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac.

Huffer was treated and released at the scene by SMCAS emergency medical personnel.

Seat belts were worn by born drivers and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors.

Cass County deputies were assisted by the Niles Charter Township Fire Department, Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Services and Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.