Cass County highway crash injures pair, sends one to hospital

Posted 9:54 AM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03AM, March 17, 2019

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured and one received a trip to the hospital after a Saturday night crash.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 9:43 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Gumwood Road in Milton Township.

The investigation showed that Amaya Huffer, 18, of Buchanan failed to yield the right of way for an eastbound vehicle on U.S. 12 driven by Adam Rangel Jr., 56, also of Buchanan. When Huffer entered the intersection from Gumwood Road, Rangel’s vehicle collided with the driver’s side of Huffer’s vehicle, then crossed U.S. 12 and came to a stop in a wooded area on the north side of U.S. 12.

Rangel was evaluated by Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Services emergency medical personnel and was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac.

Huffer was treated and released at the scene by SMCAS emergency medical personnel.

Seat belts were worn by born drivers and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors.

Cass County deputies were assisted by the Niles Charter Township Fire Department, Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Services and Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.