MSU battles back to beat Michigan 65-60 to win Big Ten tourney

Posted 5:44 PM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, March 17, 2019
Michigan MSU Basketball

CHICAGO — The Michigan State Spartans beat the Michigan Wolverines 65-60 to capture the Big Ten Conference Tournament championship at the United Center on Sunday afternoon.

MSU entered the game as the tourney’s No. 1 seed with a 27-6 record while Michigan came in seeded third in the conference competition while sporting a 28-5 ledger.

This marked the third time in the past three weeks that the two teams had squared off, with Michigan State winning both the previous meetings – 77-70 on Feb. 24 in Ann Arbor and 75-63 on March 9 in East Lansing.

The two rivals traded leads throughout the first half. As time wound down in the first half, the Spartans’ Kyle Ahrens suffered a leg injury and was removed from the court on a stretcher while the game was delayed.

After that Michigan immediately took control 28-20 and maintained that margin at 31-23 at intermission.

In the second half the Wolverines quickly upped the lead to double digits at 37-26, but MSU regained their steam, closing the gap then tying the game with 7 minutes remaining.

Quick shots made by U of M pulled the Wolverines back into the lead late in the half, followed bu two last-minute shots by the Spartans to tie the game with just over a minute to go. The Spartans took the lead in the final seconds, earning the ‘W’, 65-60.

Michigan advanced to the Big Ten title game with easy victories over Iowa (74-53) and Minnesota (76-49) while Michigan State posted tighter triumphs over Ohio State (77-70) and Wisconsin (67-55).

The two teams must now wait to learn their NCAA Tournament match-ups when they are announced later on this evening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.