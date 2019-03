GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – The Hideout Brewing Company is calling one last Last Call, closing its doors on St. Patrick’s Day.

Appropriately named, the bar was tucked off Plaza Drive, just off Plainfield Avenue and has been for sale since last summer. According to their Facebook page, the owners announced that offers had been made, but they weren’t able to close the deal.

They will be selling their equipment and brewery assets. Interested parties can find more at their Facebook page.