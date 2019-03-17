The Latest: New Zealand’s biggest gun show is canceled

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The Latest on shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand (all times local):

10 a.m.

The organizers of New Zealand’s largest gun show say they have canceled the event to show respect for victims of the Christchurch massacre and because of “elevated security risks.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to tighten gun laws after the attack. She says banning private ownership of semi-automatic rifles, which were used to devastating effect in the attack Friday on two Christchurch mosques, is an option.

The Kumeu Militaria Show, near Auckland, has been held for about five years.

In a statement announcing cancellation of the March 23 event, organizers say the show aims to support servicemen and women and promote interest in New Zealand’s military history.

On the show’s Facebook page, most commenters said they supported the decision.

1 Comment

  • Fish

    Then you will have the same problem lady. Taking guns away from law abiding citizens does nothing to stop crime. Criminals will be criminals, and now they wont have to worry about a legal and ethical gun owner stopping them. smh

    Reply
