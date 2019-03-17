Who’s worse: Michigan or Michigan State Fans?

Posted 8:43 PM, March 17, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

It’s a question as old as the rivalry itself; who has better fans, Michigan or Michigan State?

We learned we may never know a definitive answer to the question on everyone’s mind today after the historic game in the Big Ten Basketball Championships.

Sunday we talked with fans of both teams watching the big game at The Score in Grand Rapids.

Wolverines say Spartans need an attitude adjustment. All the wins in recent years have gone to their heads.

Spartans say Wolverines need to be more humble. That they’re not “little brother” anymore.

Whether green & white or maize & blue, both sides agree: their fans are the best and their rival’s fans are the worst.

Both sides also claim they have more fans, better fans, nicer fans, you name it. There’s no way to tell a clear winner of who has better fans. And of course, it’s all in good fun.

They do mostly agree…regardless of who wins…it’s pretty cool to have two Michigan schools as the best in the Big 10.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.