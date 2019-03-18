Calling all makers, tinkerers, and imagine-ers alike; Mini Maker Faire returns to Grand Rapids Public Museum

Posted 4:59 PM, March 18, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The self-proclaimed “Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth” is coming back to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, August 24th & 25. Makers of all experience (and project completion) levels are welcome!

The 6th annual Grand Rapids Maker Faire is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets will go on sale in early summer, but organizers are looking for participants and volunteers starting now.

Spectators can expect to see projects both inside the museum and out on the lawns ranging from robotics and tech, to chemistry, sustainability, hacks and everything in between. Young makers and school maker clubs are encouraged to participate or attend.

The original Maker Faire started in 2006, out in the San Francisco Bay Area to encourage creativity & innovation, and is currently supported by Make: Magazine. Since then they’ve helped dozens of areas like Grand Rapids set up independently-produced events around the world.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.