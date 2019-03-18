Calling all makers, tinkerers, and imagine-ers alike; Mini Maker Faire returns to Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The self-proclaimed “Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth” is coming back to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, August 24th & 25. Makers of all experience (and project completion) levels are welcome!

The 6th annual Grand Rapids Maker Faire is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets will go on sale in early summer, but organizers are looking for participants and volunteers starting now.

Spectators can expect to see projects both inside the museum and out on the lawns ranging from robotics and tech, to chemistry, sustainability, hacks and everything in between. Young makers and school maker clubs are encouraged to participate or attend.

The original Maker Faire started in 2006, out in the San Francisco Bay Area to encourage creativity & innovation, and is currently supported by Make: Magazine. Since then they’ve helped dozens of areas like Grand Rapids set up independently-produced events around the world.