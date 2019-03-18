Domino’s offering half-off pizzas during NCAA Tournament

Posted 9:14 PM, March 18, 2019, by

Domino's menu items are shown on October 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Domino’s Pizza is offering half-off pizzas in celebration of the start of March Madness.

The Ann Arbor-based pizza chain is giving 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online through March 24. The offer is valid through Domino’s website, mobile app, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.

During last season’s tournament, Domino’s made the weight of 22 million basketballs in dough and over 2 million pizzas on the nights of the semifinals and championship.

