Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor

Posted 12:45 PM, March 18, 2019, by

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 13: Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile speaks at The University of Chicago on November 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Brazile recently released her book 'Hacks: The Inside Story,' an account of her time as the interim chairperson of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it has hired former Democratic National Committee chief Donna Brazile as a political commentator.

Brazile had been let go from a similar role at CNN in 2016 after it was revealed that she had shared material about topics that would be addressed at a Democratic forum with Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

At Fox, Brazile will not have anything to do with any debates or town halls — if they ever happen. That’s from a Fox News executive who spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the person was not authorized to speak about contract details.

Brazile says she knows she’ll be criticized by progressive friends for signing with Fox, but that she believes it’s important to talk with people you disagree with.

