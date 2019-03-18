Friends of GR Parks plays big role in Mayor’s Greening Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vital part of any thriving city is numerous green spaces that give city dwellers a way to stay in touch with nature and all things outdoors. Mayor Bliss's Greening Initiative is a big part of the plan to not only improve existing green spaces around Grand Rapids but to expand the tree canopy and improve parks.

We took a ride on the Rapid to learn more about Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, an important partner in the process of making the city greener and encourages people to do the same.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is located at 15 Ionia Avenue South West in suite 540.

For more information and to get involved, call (616)-288-7209 or visit friendsofgrparks.org.