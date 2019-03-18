Graduation rates on the rise in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN - Graduation rates are on the rise at both Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo Public School Districts.

Data from the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information show 61 percent of African-American Males are now graduation, a 15 percent increase since 2013. Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice released the numbers at a Board of Education meeting on March 14, praising Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central for exceeding the state's graduation rate of 80.6 percent.

Dr. Rice says they've achieved their highest graduation rates under the current state formula, with 75 percent of their students receiving diplomas. The superintendent says they'll continue to pursue academic excellence by implementing new reading, writing, and math curriculums.