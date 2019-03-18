Grand Rapids Police to address recent recorded incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police are expected to discuss two recent incidents where residents recorded police in confrontations with other residents.

Interim Police Chief David Kiddle will make a presentation to the media at 3:30 p.m. at police headquarters. FOX 17 will live stream that press conference here and on the FOX 17 Facebook page.

The first incident to be address took place on March 11 on Lynch Avenue SW where an officer is seen pulling his gun on two teens. Police say one person was arrested in this incident.

The second incident happened Sunday night on California Street at National Avenue NW. There, one person was arrested. Video shows officers pulling a man his vehicle and using a taser on him.

