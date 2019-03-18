Great Lakes Music Camp is October 3-6 at Camp Blodgett in West Olive.
Great Lakes Music Camp
-
Funeral today for local Marine who died while home for the holidays
-
Tigers send top draft pick Mize to minor league camp
-
Polar vortex returns to plunge West Michigan temps toward record cold levels
-
Friday’s Friend: Baylee
-
Meteorologic spring arrives along with another Arctic blast
-
-
New West Michigan soccer team hosting kids’ camp
-
Michigan native tells story of how salmon got into Great Lakes
-
Indiana girl who hosted her own ‘FUNeral’ dies of cancer at 17
-
Wyoming Marine dies while home on leave for holidays
-
Get ready…temperatures expected to briefly soar into the 60s this week!
-
-
Captain Marvel screening raising money for women’s organization
-
An Arctic blast for West Michigan is on the horizon
-
Polar vortex and extreme Arctic air make an appearance next week