Join other dog owners for a Community Dog Walk in Ada Village

Just like humans, exercise does the body and mind of a dog good. It's also great for some of them to socialize and get adventurous at the upcoming Community Dog Walk hosted by Nature of the Dog.

The walk will start at the Ada Village General Store to take a walk through the beautiful town of Ada. Afterwards, there will be refreshments and free dog ice cream for the pups! All dogs will receive a free bandana for participating, and Buddies Pet Photography will be there to capture all the excitement.

The walk will take place on March 20 at 6 p.m.

For more event info, and to stay updated on future events, visit Nature of the Dog on Facebook.

Also, learn more at natureofthedog.com.