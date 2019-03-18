× Kzoo police searching for endangered missing woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman who may be endangered.

Yolanda Williams was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday as she left her house in the 2200 block of Paddington Road. Police said she took an unknown amount of money and some clothing with her and hasn’t been seen since.

She is described as standing 5-foot-9 with a medium build, having purple and black hair with extended braids and brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, blue jeans and a purple Pelle jacket with brown fur on the hood.

Police said Williams is cognitively impaired has mental health disorders.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.