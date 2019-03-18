Man hospitalized after crashing into tree

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was hospitalized after crashing into a tree Sunday night.

Michigan State Police said the accident happened around 11 p.m. when the driver, a 22-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Lutz Road in Florence Township.

His vehicle crossed the center line and the northbound lane, police said, before leaving the roadway entirely and crashing into a large tree.

The driver, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and told police he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

Alcohol and drugs are believed to be possible factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.