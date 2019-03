× Man sentenced to life in prison for two Benton Harbor murders

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A man convicted of two murders in Benton Harbor in 2018 was sentenced Monday.

Antwan Sims was sentenced to two life in prison sentences for the murders of Michael Johnson and Cortez Miller, who were shot to death in March 2018.

Sims was convicted last month of the murders. He was arrested in Georgia last summer after being added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list.