Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 18

1. The Amway Grand is about to get more grand, but that also means road closures in downtown Grand Rapids.

City officials say construction and renovations mean Pearl Street between Front and Campau Avenues will be shut down for several weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detours. Visitors will still be able to access the hotel parking ramp but Amway Grand Plaza's turnaround on Pearl Street will be limited to cars entering from Monroe Avenue.

Also, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and Grand Rapids Public Museum will remain accessible on Front Avenue.

2. During March Madness, two Michigan college teams went head-to-head in the Big 10 championship at the United Center this weekend.

Michigan was up by 8 in the second half, but the Spartans were able to turn things around and tied it up at 60 with less than a minute to go.

The Spartans would end up beating the Wolverines 65-60, taking the Big 10 Tournament title.

3. LaughFest wrapped up this weekend with its 2nd annual Laughsketball game, pitting the comedians against local media members.

Fox 17's Doug Reardon and Derek Francis represented, raising money for Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

The club provides free support for families dealing with grief or going through a cancer journey.

The game itself wasn't pretty, and in the end, the fan's got their money's worth because the tickets were free.

A close game to the end, with the comedians winning 117-113.

4. There's no need to pay hundreds of dollars for a prom dress, local radio station Mix 95.7 is hoping to help take that burden off families.

The third annual Cinderella's Closet event is happening Saturday in Grandville.

Be sure to show up right at 10 when it starts because dresses are first come, first served.

The event is happening inside Rivertown Crossings Mall near the Sears store.

5. Dairy Queen's "Free Cone Day" is on Wednesday to celebrate the first day of spring.

Anyone can get a free soft-serve vanilla ice cream cone.

Be sure you know where to go, the promotion is valid only at participating locations and is limited to one per person.