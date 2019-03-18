Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Humane Society of West Michigan is excited to present the 7th annual fund raising party, Paws, Claws & Corks!

This extravagant event will feature the hottest restaurants, breweries, and wineries in West Michigan. Guests will enjoy fabulous cuisine, wonderful wine and beer samples, as well as opportunities to bid on exciting packages including adventures, trips, wine, sports memorabilia and much more! Most importantly, money raised will benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan in our mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in our community through education, example, responsible placement and protection.

Paws, Claws & Corks

Monday, March 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place

$100 per person ($50 of each ticket is tax deductible)

Corporate tables are $1,250 each and include reserved seating for 10, corporate signage, quarter page ad in program book, the opportunity to provide giveaways to attendees, and complimentary wine at each table.

Reserve your place at this once a year evening by purchasing individual tickets online or by contacting Megan Ellinger to purchase a corporate table, or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, at mellinger@hswestmi.org or 616-791-8089. You won’t want to miss it!