Person hospitalized after fight leads to shooting in Wyoming

Posted 7:56 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:15AM, March 18, 2019
crime_gun

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for three suspects after a person was shot following an altercation.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of Roys Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Police say the victim got into a fight with three men and was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is undergoing surgery.

The suspects, two black men and a white man, fled the scene in a black Saturn sedan.

If you know anything, call police.

