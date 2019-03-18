× Person hospitalized after fight leads to shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for three suspects after a person was shot following an altercation.

It happened around 1:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of Roys Avenue SW in Wyoming.

Police say the victim got into a fight with three men and was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is undergoing surgery.

The suspects, two black men and a white man, fled the scene in a black Saturn sedan.

If you know anything, call police.