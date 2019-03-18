Police seeking man who robbed party store at gunpoint

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An armed robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after holding up a party store in Ottawa County late Sunday night.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said a man dressed in all black with part of his face covered entered Repetes Party Store in Holland Township shortly after 11 p.m.

The suspect demanded cash from the register while waving a handgun and then fled from the store, police said. No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a 6-foot-tall, light-skinned male, weighing between 150 and 200 pounds, using the department’s K9 unit.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone that has information is asked to contact Ottawa County 9-1-1 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.