Prom dresses for those who can’t afford one

Posted 6:16 AM, March 18, 2019, by

PROM DRESSES

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — While prom season may be on the mind of some of your kids and many teens around West Michigan, for some affording a dress is nearly impossible.

But local radio station Mix 95.7 is hoping to help take the burden off families at its third annual Cinderella’s Closet event Saturday in Grandville at Rivertown Crossings Mall near the Sears store.

Be sure to show up right at 10 a.m. when the event starts as dresses are first come, first served.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.