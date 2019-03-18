× Prom dresses for those who can’t afford one

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — While prom season may be on the mind of some of your kids and many teens around West Michigan, for some affording a dress is nearly impossible.

But local radio station Mix 95.7 is hoping to help take the burden off families at its third annual Cinderella’s Closet event Saturday in Grandville at Rivertown Crossings Mall near the Sears store.

Be sure to show up right at 10 a.m. when the event starts as dresses are first come, first served.