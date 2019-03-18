The South Christian girls basketball team has found its stride in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The standards for the South Christian girls basketball program are high.

"We set goals like most teams do early on in the season" 5th year head coach Kim Legge said. "And they set some lofty goals early on."

But the Sailors did not accomplish their regular season goals with an 11-9 record and 3rd place finish in the OK Gold.

"The beginning of the season was a little rough but we just have come together" freshman forward Sydney Vis said. "Things have happened and we have just become stronger as a team on and off the court so I think that has helped a lot."

In the last two weeks, the Sailors have claimed district and regional titles.

"We are working better together as a unit" senior points guard Sydney Cleary said. "At the beginning of the season it was pretty rough we weren't really getting our offenses down and now everything is just starting to click as a team."

One reason for the improved play has been Vis who scored 45 points in the two regional games last week at Coopersville.

"It meas a lot as a freshman just to try to put everything I can on the court" Vis added. "Especially for the seniors since I have gotten a lot closer to them and I don't want to let anyone down it's just really fun to be able to play so good in those games."

Tuesday night South Christian will take the court in a division two state quarterfinal game against unbeaten Hamilton.

"Being the underdog" Legge added. "I told the girls nobody thought we'd be here and so we just continue to play as hard as we can and we have nothing to lose so it's amazing."

Tuesday's quarterfinal will be at Hope College with tip set for 7 p.m..