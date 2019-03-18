Top Rank Showcase Michigan coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- High school basketball players with college aspirations have a great opportunity to be seen by coaches at the next level on Saturday March 30th at the Top Rank Showcase Michigan at the MSA Fieldhouse in Grand Rapids.

"We have a ton of talent here in West Michigan people are starting to notice that we do" director of the Showcase Marcus Lancaster said. "Around here we have tons of guys that's able to play maybe not division one, but division two, division three, NAIA or junior college and that is the whole goal and purpose of this event is to help these student athletes be able to continue with their dreams."

Registration for the event is open at http://www.toprankshowcase.com , cost is $150 per person.

