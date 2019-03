Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- You have the opportunity to connect with young professionals and help out kids battling illnesses through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This special event will be held March 25 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at City Built Brewing Company. It will feature a three hour general admission ticket, a Puerto Rican taco buffet and a silent auction.

For more information about the event and tickets click here.

If you'd like to learn more about Make-A-Wish click here.